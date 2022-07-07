July 8

Egg Strata

Hash Browns

Pork Sausage

Broccoli

Muffin

Juice

MO: Veggie Egg Bake

July 11

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Pea Salad

Pineapple

Taffy Apply Salad

MO: Veggie Soup

July 12

Chicken Salad

Croissant

Lettuce Leaf

Coleslaw

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Cheese Sandwich

July 13

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home delivered only:

Turkey Salad: Lettuce,

Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Black Beans

Muffin

Banana

MO: Cheese, No meat

July 13

Parmesan Tilapia

Baked Potato

Carrots

Multi Grain Bread

Fresh Fruit Salad

Pudding

MO: Red Beans & Rice

July 13

Egg Salad

Croissant

Spinach/Romaine Salad

Dressing

Fruit Medley

Cake

MO: Egg Salad Croissant