Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Jul 7, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 8Egg StrataHash BrownsPork SausageBroccoliMuffinJuiceMO: Veggie Egg BakeJuly 11Philly Cheese Steak SandwichPea SaladPineappleTaffy Apply SaladMO: Veggie SoupJuly 12Chicken SaladCroissantLettuce LeafColeslawPearsSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichJuly 13DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome delivered only:Turkey Salad: Lettuce,Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Black BeansMuffinBananaMO: Cheese, No meatJuly 13Parmesan TilapiaBaked PotatoCarrotsMulti Grain BreadFresh Fruit SaladPuddingMO: Red Beans & RiceJuly 13Egg SaladCroissantSpinach/Romaine SaladDressingFruit MedleyCakeMO: Egg Salad Croissant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 2022 Freedom Run attracts runners from all over Token Creek celebrates 40th Annual Fourth of July Parade DeForest plans holiday celebration Deacons fall to Portage in extra innings in Home Talent action USPS connect plan begins Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin