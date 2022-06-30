Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 1Pork Loin & GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsCantaloupeRye BreadFruited CrispMO: Veggie PattyJuly 4Closed for 4th of July HolidayJuly 5LasagnaGreen BeansMandarin OrangesWheat Garlic BreadFruited CrispMO: Veggie LasagnaJuly 6DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome delivered only:CheeseburgerTomato, Onion, LettuceWheat BunCalico BeansPotato WedgesWatermelonCookieMO: Veggie BurgerJuly 7Chicken Pasta Salad w/GrapesTomato WedgesPickled BeetsWheat BreadPieMO: Pasta Salad w/veggiesJuly 8Egg StrataHash BrownsPork SausageBroccoliMuffinJuiceMO: Veggie Egg Bake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Michelle, the best of the best DeForest's Orr ends college track and field career on a high note Invenergy solar outreach working against local skepticism of Columbia County project DeForest teen accused of sexual assault at Leeds grad party UW Arlington Ag Station loses building in massive fire, still doing business Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin