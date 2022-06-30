July 1

Pork Loin & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Cantaloupe

Rye Bread

Fruited Crisp

MO: Veggie Patty

July 4

Closed for 4th of July Holiday

July 5

Lasagna

Green Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Wheat Garlic Bread

Fruited Crisp

MO: Veggie Lasagna

July 6

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home delivered only:

Cheeseburger

Tomato, Onion, Lettuce

Wheat Bun

Calico Beans

Potato Wedges

Watermelon

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

July 7

Chicken Pasta Salad w/Grapes

Tomato Wedges

Pickled Beets

Wheat Bread

Pie

MO: Pasta Salad w/veggies

July 8

Egg Strata

Hash Browns

Pork Sausage

Broccoli

Muffin

Juice

MO: Veggie Egg Bake