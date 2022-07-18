Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Jul 18, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 18Taco SaladBeef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, ChipsTropical FruitApple SlicesMO: No Meat, add beansJuly 19Scalloped PotatoesHamStewed TomatoesApplesauceRye BreadCookieMO: Veggie PattyJule 20DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome delivered only:Honey Baked ChickenBrown RicePeasFrench BreadOrange WedgesFruit PieMO: Red Beans & RiceJuly 21Pot RoastParsley PotatoesGreen BeansWheat Dinner RollFruited CrispMO: Veggie PattyJuly 22Chicken TendersYamsBroccoliFrench BreadAmbrosia SaladMO: Veggie Egg BakeJuly 25BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFresh Fruit CupMini DanishMO: Veggie SausageJuly 26Cabbage RollMashed PotatoesCarrotsWheat RollFresh MelonLemon BarMO: Red Beans and RiceJuly 27DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome delivered only:Bread Fish SandwichWheat BunBaby Red PotatoesCalifornia Blend VeggiesWatermelonPuddingMO: Cheese SandwichJuly 28BBQ Pulled Pork Sand.Wheat BunColeslawBaked BeansApplesauceCakeMO: Cheese SandwichJuly 29Chicken Ranch SaladRanch DressingMandarin OrangesMuffin, Ice CreamMO: No meat, add egg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Vienna, expired boundary agreement puts tax base at risk for annexation Sheriff's office: DeForest woman attempted to bring drugs to jail resident DeForest reviews I-Ready test scores Wisconsin AG candidate prosecutes eligible voters for address snafus Deacons win slugfest with five-run ninth inning rally in Home Talent action Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin