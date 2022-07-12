Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Jul 12, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 11Philly Cheese Steak SandwichPea SaladPineappleTaffy Apply SaladMO: Veggie SoupJuly 12Chicken SaladCroissantLettuce LeafColeslawPearsSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichJuly 13DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome delivered only:Turkey Salad: Lettuce,Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Black BeansMuffinBananaMO: Cheese, No meatJuly 13Parmesan TilapiaBaked PotatoCarrotsMulti Grain BreadFresh Fruit SaladPuddingMO: Red Beans & RiceJuly 13Egg SaladCroissantSpinach/Romaine SaladDressingFruit MedleyCakeMO: Egg Salad CroissantJuly 18Taco SaladBeef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, ChipsTropical FruitApple SlicesMO: No Meat, add beansJuly 19Scalloped PotatoesHamStewed TomatoesApplesauceRye BreadCookieMO: Veggie PattyJule 20DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome delivered only:Honey Baked ChickenBrown RicePeasFrench BreadOrange WedgesFruit PieMO: Red Beans & RiceJuly 21Pot RoastParsley PotatoesGreen BeansWheat Dinner RollFruited CrispMO: Veggie PattyJuly 22Chicken TendersYamsBroccoliFrench BreadAmbrosia SaladMO: Veggie Egg Bake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DNR offers free well testing 2022 Freedom Run attracts runners from all over Deacons beat Railmen, remain in title hunt for Eastern Section Strong sprinter group powered relay teams' success for DeForest boys' track and field team in 2022 115th continues to make transition from F-16 to F-35 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Want to Cook and Have Benefits Too? Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin