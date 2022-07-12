July 11

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Pea Salad

Pineapple

Taffy Apply Salad

MO: Veggie Soup

July 12

Chicken Salad

Croissant

Lettuce Leaf

Coleslaw

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Cheese Sandwich

July 13

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home delivered only:

Turkey Salad: Lettuce,

Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Black Beans

Muffin

Banana

MO: Cheese, No meat

July 13

Parmesan Tilapia

Baked Potato

Carrots

Multi Grain Bread

Fresh Fruit Salad

Pudding

MO: Red Beans & Rice

July 13

Egg Salad

Croissant

Spinach/Romaine Salad

Dressing

Fruit Medley

Cake

MO: Egg Salad Croissant

July 18

Taco Salad

Beef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chips

Tropical Fruit

Apple Slices

MO: No Meat, add beans

July 19

Scalloped Potatoes

Ham

Stewed Tomatoes

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Cookie

MO: Veggie Patty

Jule 20

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home delivered only:

Honey Baked Chicken

Brown Rice

Peas

French Bread

Orange Wedges

Fruit Pie

MO: Red Beans & Rice

July 21

Pot Roast

Parsley Potatoes

Green Beans

Wheat Dinner Roll

Fruited Crisp

MO: Veggie Patty

July 22

Chicken Tenders

Yams

Broccoli

French Bread

Ambrosia Salad

MO: Veggie Egg Bake