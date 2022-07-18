Special Summer Memory Writing Contest
The long hot days of summer and the opportunity to spend extra time with family and friends outdoors… summer has all the makings of extra special lingering memories, from the past or more recent memory. We would like to hear about your special summer memory. You are invited to participate in the Center’s Special Summer Memory Writing Contest for senior adults. In 300 words or less, write a short story about your most treasured summer memory. A drawing or photograph can be included with your story but it is not required. Judges will choose the entry that best captures the spirit of summer. The winning entry will be printed in the August issue of The Scoop and the winner will receive a prize. Please submit your entry by dropping it off at the Center or emailing to smiller@deforestcenter. Be sure to include your name and phone number on your submission, writers must be 55 or older to participate and the deadline for submission is July 22. For more information call Sue at the Center.
This Community’s Got Talent!
The Community Center
505 N. Main St. Deforest
Thursday August 11th, noon
No cost!
Everyone is invited to watch or share a talent. We welcome kids, groups, adults to show off what they love doing! We will have musical, dance and other acts for people of all ages. The Center staff will end the show with a number of their own. Light refreshments will be provided from Moments Hospice. To reserve your spot in the line-up, please contact Deni if you or your friends are interested in sharing your talents with us 846-9469
Lunch with the case managers—Come join us on Tuesday, July 26 at
11:30 a.m. to eat lunch with Stephanie and Natalie. Ask your questions or simply have a fun time
Birthday Celebrations–Last Thursday of the month
Join us for our Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30, the last Thursday of the month. If you are celebrating your birthday this month you will receive a small gift and recognition. Afterward stay for Bingo. Please let us know if you would like your birthday acknowledged! Contact Deni to make a reservation for your Birthday Lunch.
Presentation
Ireland - A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle
Presented by Joe Fahey
Tuesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m.
This fun and informative pictorial presentation will discuss some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present.
Alzheimer’s Support Groups
These support groups are designed to provide a safe place to learn, offer and receive helpful tips and meet others coping with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. The meetings typically take place monthly and are always free. There are support groups for: persons living with mild cognitive impairment; general family caregivers; family caregivers of a loved one with dementia living at a facility; family caregivers of a loved one with dementia in the early stages; family care-givers of a loved one with frontotemporal degeneration; and a support group for grief and bereavement. To register or to get more information about a specific group or group schedules, contact the 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org. All support groups are virtual at this time.
Finger Nail & Foot Care
No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment. Call the Center to make your appointment.
What is MY MEAL MY WAY?
On Wednesdays, the DeForest Family Restaurant hosts the nutrition meal program. Come to the restaurant for breakfast or lunch between the hours of 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Choose a meal from the special menu provided and enjoy. Just like at the Center, this is a Dane County funded Senior Nutrition program. Meaning, the suggested donation is only $4.00 per person for seniors 60 + years. We hope to see you there! No reservation needed.
Foot Reflexology
Did you know that your feet have over 7200 nerve endings that correlate to all of the organs and systems in your body? Did you know that by stimulating these nerve endings you can help to increase blood flow and oxygen to the organs and systems of your body? Did you know that this increased circulation can help to boost your body’s immune system and natural healing abilities? Did you also know that foot reflexology can help you sleep better, reduce pain, aid digestion, increase energy and help with nephropathy? These are just a few of the ways in which reflexology can benefit you.
Traci is excited to be of service to the Community by providing Foot Reflexology here at the Center. Starting in June this service will be available the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. The cost is $60.00 for 60 minutes (a full session) or $30.00 for 30 minutes (just the basics). You can schedule your appointment by emailing Traci.InnerLight@gmail.com or by phone at 608-225-1456 and looking forward to meeting you!
Tech Help -Friday, August 12 by appointment
Need help with your tablet, smartphone, or something on the computer? Signup for a one-on-one session covering a technology issue of your choice. Erin from the library will be at the Center from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Call the library at 608-846-5482 to reserve your spot, or see about alternative times. Note: These sessions are not professional technical support meant to diagnose or repair broken or nonfunctioning equipment.
Computer Assistance is now available on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from
10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Massage Therapy Sessions
Treat yourself and your body to some nurturing touch. Massage is a wonderful tool for overall wellness. Natural pain relief, stress reduction, restorative relaxation, and increased well-being, are just a few of massage's possible benefits. Appointments will be available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance. To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed bodywork sessions are an option. Services will be provided by Laura DiJulius, WI Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist of Soul Alchemy LLC. Laura has a private practice on the near east side of Madison and has been practicing massage therapy since 2008 and healing arts since 2001. Her passion is to listen closely to the body, and provide nurturing touch which honors each individual's needs.
Medical Equipment We have a loan closet with equipment to borrow at no cost!! Anyone can call the Center and the Welcome Desk will assist you in finding what you need. You will be asked to sign an Adaptive Equipment Use Agreement and can borrow items as long as needed.