How you can prevent falls
If you are afraid of falling or have fallen in the past, please join us on Tuesday, July 12 at 12:15 p.m. to hear about effective ways to help you prevent a fall. Learn about community classes that help improve balance and about resources that can help you stay independent and upright. Ashley Hillman is the Falls Prevention Program Manager at Safe Communities and will join us to talk about Stepping On, an evidence-based falls prevention program, and about why we should care about falls - the #1 cause of injury death among our older adult population in Wisconsin.
Fair Housing Council Presentation
The Fair Housing Council of Greater Madison (FHCGM) is a satellite office of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, a civil rights nonprofit that has worked to combat illegal housing discrimination and segregation since 1977. Taylor Raether has been the Program Services Coordinator for the FHCGM for 3 years, and coordinates outreach & education activities, as well as testing investigations. In the presentation, she will cover FHCGM’s services, federal/state/local fair housing laws, present day forms of housing discrimination, how fair housing laws are enforced, and the red flags of housing discrimination. This will be a virtual program on Wednesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. with viewing set up at the Community Center. Please let us know if you plan to attend by calling 608-846-9469.
LGBTQ+ 101 presentation
The OutReach LGBTQ+ 101 presentation covers the ways in which LGBTQ+ identity/labels can be understood. It also provides definitions of terms that are frequently used in describing LGBTQ+ individuals, such as gender identity, gender vs. sex, non-binary, transgender and cisgender. We will also be talking about sexual orientation and gender expression and how those differ. The coming out process will be discussed, as will the use of pronouns. We will close with How to be an Ally and what to do when mistakes (which are inevitable!) are made. This 35-45-minute presentation will take place on Thursday, July 21st at 1:00 p.m. A discussion time will follow. You will also have a chance to win a door prize. No reservation needed. Hope to see you there!
Pop-Up Library Stop
Friday, July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The library comes to visit the Center, providing you an opportunity to check out from a small selection of popular materials including: regular print fiction & nonfiction books, large print fiction, audio books, magazines, and more. Please have your library card handy.
New yoga sessions starting with Martha Hitt-Buettner
Tranquil Tuesday Yoga starts a new session on Tuesday, July 19th and meets for 8 weeks at 9:15 a.m. (note, 2 classes have delayed start times). Thoughtful Thursday Yoga’s new 8-week session will start Thursday, July 21st at 9:15 a.m. This class includes gentle stretches, breathing, relaxation, gentle strength building, pre-yoga exercises and simple movements to increase range of motion of the major joints. Please bring your yoga mat, water bottle and a towel to class. Please pre-register with Sue by calling 608-846-9469. Each 8-week class is $40.00.
Lunch and A MOVIE!
Tuesday, July 19
Join us for a Pot Roast and Mashed potato lunch and then stay for the movie “Respect”
Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a young child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, “Respect” is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice and become the Queen of Soul. 2021 2 hours 24 min (starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans)
Memory Café
Memory Cafés offer a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. Unlike respite care, caregivers are present and support the activities. All individuals who are challenged by memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s, or other dementia are welcome with their caregivers. Come socialize, play games, share stories, listen to music, and find support. Our Café will gather the fourth Friday of every month, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. No reservations are required. The next meeting is on Friday, April 22nd.