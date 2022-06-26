No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment. Call the Center to make your appointment.
Massage Therapy Sessions
Treat yourself and your body to some nurturing touch. Massage is a wonderful tool for overall wellness. Natural pain relief, stress reduction, restorative relaxation, and increased well-being, are just a few of massage's possible benefits. Appointments will be available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance. To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed bodywork sessions are an option.
Services will be provided by Laura DiJulius, WI Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist of Soul Alchemy LLC. Laura has a private practice on the near east side of Madison and has been practicing massage therapy since 2008 and healing arts since 2001. Her passion is to listen closely to the body, and provide nurturing touch which honors each individual's needs.