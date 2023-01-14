It’s time again for Village of DeForest dog owners to license their furry friends, as the 2022 licenses expired on Dec. 31.
The village is working on a new online form for requesting a 2023 dog license. The new form will be available on the village website starting Jan. 17.
When out and about, there’s a chance that community members will meet multiple mutts sharing the same moniker.
In 2022, DeForest had 528 registered dogs. The top three most popular male dog names were Cooper, Max, and third place was a three-way tie between Bailey, Koda, and Winston. The top three most popular female dog names in DeForest last year were Luna, Lucy, and third place was a four-way tie between Bella, Daisy, Sadie, and Zoey.
Village Clerk Calli Lundgren felt the most unique or fun name amongst the males was Porkchop and for the females, Dumptruck.
The 2023 dog license fees, requirements, and online form can be found at vi.deforest.wi.us/doglicense. Registrants must upload a rabies certificate with the online form.
Credit card payments can be processed with the online form. Otherwise, cash or check payments may be mailed or delivered to the Village Hall at 120 S. Stevenson Street.
Once the dog license is approved, village staff will mail tags to owners as soon as possible.
Lundgren says that Village staff are happy to assist with any licensing questions. Residents may call (608) 846-6751 for assistance.