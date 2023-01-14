Who's a good dog?
Buy Now

A pair of golden retrievers enjoys an evening on the town at the DeForest Area Public Library concert series in July 2022.

It’s time again for Village of DeForest dog owners to license their furry friends, as the 2022 licenses expired on Dec. 31.

The village is working on a new online form for requesting a 2023 dog license. The new form will be available on the village website starting Jan. 17.

Tags