Dane County lakes provide some of the best recreational boating in the area, and many boaters will take to the lakes to celebrate the upcoming holiday weekend. The Dane County Sheriff Marine and Trail Enforcement will also be on the lakes and wants to remind boaters to make safety a priority.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug- related incidents and fatalities on the water. Deputies will also be on heightened alert looking for those in violation of boating under the influence laws. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher is against federal and state law.
The month of July sees the highest total number of recreational boating incidents nationally. In addition to having a sober boat operator, the Sheriff’s Office also reminds boaters to:
• Ensure there are enough/proper life jackets for everyone on board
• Have a type 4 throwable floatation device readily accessible
• Check the boat’s battery and lighting
• Have a fire extinguisher on board
• Make sure the registration is current and properly displayed
The Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to have a fun-filled and safe Independence Day weekend