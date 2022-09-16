DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 16, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 169:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessSeptember 199:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreSeptember 209:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/Pool10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Creative Coloring12:15 Latin America Talk12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Hand & FootSeptember 219:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageSeptember 229:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver GroupSeptember 239:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool11:30 90+ Birthday Party11:30 Strength Training12:30 Craig Siemesin12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory Café Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now The Beauty Bar in DeForest is now open for business Football: Norskies blank Portage for first win of 2022 Cross country: Tanner, Oberg pace Norskies at River Valley Blackhawk Invite Volleyball: Norskies finish fourth at own invite DeForest Village Board approves increase in fees for usage of DeForest athletic fields Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin