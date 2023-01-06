DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 6, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 69:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 SheepsheadJanuary 99:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:15 Movie & Popcorn1:00 EuchreJanuary 109:00 Reflexology9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubJanuary 119:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Water Color Painting Group1:00 CribbageJanuary 129:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Prize Lunch11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadJanuary 139:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Billiards9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:00 Tech Time12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog Cricket farm in DeForest home to over two million insects Vienna lawsuit challenges 123-acre annexation into DeForest Game of the week: Norskies, Waunakee renew girls' basketball rivalry Girls basketball: Norskies cruise past Lakeside Lutheran Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!