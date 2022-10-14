DeForest Area Community and Senior center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 14, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 149:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Billiards9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:00 “Tailgate” Party11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessOct. 179:00 Massage9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Billiards10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Stepping on Class1:00 EuchreOct. 189:15 Java Jewels/Billiards9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Creative Coloring12:15 Advanced Directives by Agrace12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Hand & FootOct. 199:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Billiards10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageOct. 209:15 Java Jewels/Billiards9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Caregiver Group3:00 Singles over 70Oct. 219:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Windsor Village Board approves expanded golf cart use, withholds support on development concept Cross country: DeForest girls win Koshkonong Classic Dane County budget proposal invests in DeForest, Windsor area DeForest Area District School Board recognizes over-identification of black students for special education as ongoing issue Volleyball: Norskies finish third at Badger East tourney Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin