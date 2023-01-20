DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 209:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 SheepsheadJanuary 239:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:15 Movie & Popcorn1:00 EuchreJanuary 249:00 Reflexology9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels10:00 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Yoga Tuesday12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubJanuary 259:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Water Color Painting Group1:00 CribbageJanuary 269:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadJanuary 279:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Football: Koslowski steps down as defensive coordinator DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee Cooper, Luna most popular DeForest dog names in 2022; 2023 dog licenses now available Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!