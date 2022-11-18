DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 189:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CafeNovember 219:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool10:00 RSVP Helping Hands12:00 Stepping On12:15 Self-Care During Stressful Times1:00 EuchreNovember 229:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 4th Tuesday Forum11:30 Card Recycling12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge1:00 Hand & Foot2:00 RummikubNovember 239:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 Pool12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageNovember 24Center ClosedNovember 25Center Closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Montana Elk Hunt/The Bull 2016 DeForest high school grad now producing award-winning nature-themed show for kids Boys basketball: New coach looks to keep Norskies among Badger East's best DeForest's Derlein signs letter of intent to play basketball at UW-Parkside DeForest's Hausser makes Horizon League All-Freshman Team for baseball Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin