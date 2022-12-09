DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 99:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:00 Tech Time12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 SheepsheadDecember 129:00 Massage9:15 Pool9:15 dvd Walking11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Stepping on Class1:00 EuchreDecember 139:00 Reflexology9:15 Pool9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Bridge1:00 Hand & Foot1:15 Purchasing Jewelry for a Lifetime Presentation2:00 RummikubDecember 149:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Water Color Painting Group1:00 CribbageDecember 159:15 Pool9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos1:00 Jeffery Hollander Concert3:00 Caregiver Support Group3:00 Singles over 70December 169:15 Pool11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Memory Cafe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Visiting associate pastor at DeForest and Bristol parishes arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing DeForest students with increased access to mental health services Wrestling: Young Norskies look to generate excitement Lifelong DeForest man, newspaper publisher, dies at 82 Girls basketball: Norskies bounce back at Sauk Prairie to win fourth in a row Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin