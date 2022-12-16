DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 169:15 Pool11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Memory CafeDecember 199:15 Pool9:15 dvd Walking10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreDecember 209:15 Pool9:15 Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Creative Coloring12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Hand & FootDecember 219:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking11:00 dvd Pilates12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageDecember 229:15 Pool9:15 Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Holiday Party Lunch11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead12:30 Holiday Music with Shelly1:00 Dominos3:00 Singles over 70December 23Center ClosedDecember 26Center Closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Planning ahead: New DeForest comprehensive and redevelopment plans nearing completion DeForest employees to see 6 weeks parental leave Former associate pastor of DeForest church enters 'not guilty' in sex abuse case Boys swimming: Norskies drop home meet to Watertown Girls basketball: Norskies' five-game winning streak snapped in battle of ranked teams Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin