DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 1, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 58:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessAugust 89:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreAugust 99:00 Reflexology9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubAugust 108:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 Computer Assistance10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageAugust 119:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Community Talent Show12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Caregiver Support GroupAugust 128:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:30 Dragonwood Book Club12:00 Tech Help by Erin12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest's Heritage Gardens plat at Erickson Farms takes step forward Windsor to begin design of Phase 1 for Municipal Campus project DeForest School Board approves increase in teacher pay, extracurricular compensation Tax levy of more than $34 million approved for DeForest Area School District in 2022-23 Madison Radicals bring ultimate frisbee to DeForest Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin