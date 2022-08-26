DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 269:00 Outside Walking10:00 Pop-Up-Library Stop11:00 Brats in the Lot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 Tony Rocker Show1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CafeAugust 299:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreAugust 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Sheepshead12:30 Movie & Popcorn12:30 dvd Qi GongAugust 319:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageSeptember 19:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba10:30 John E on Piano11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 SheepsheadSept. 29:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest to add business tenants within TID No. 6 DeForest Area School District welcomes 35 new certified staff members for 2022-23 academic year DeForest woman charged with OWI-5 after North Towne Road crash DeForest falls to Waunakee in gridiron season opener Norski boys' soccer opens season with win at Lodi Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin