February 39:00 Fitness Room9:15 8-Ball11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 SheepsheadFebruary 69:00 Fitness Room9:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Carbon Footprint Presentation1:00 EuchreFebruary 79:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Creative Coloring12:30Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi GongFebruary 89:00 Fitness Room9:00 Tax Assistance9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 Computer Assistance10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Water Color Painting Group1:00 CribbageFebruary 99:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Prize Lunch11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadFebruary 109:00 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:15 8-Ball9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:00 Tech Time12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead