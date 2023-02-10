February 10

  • 9:00 Fitness Room
  • 9:00 Nail Clinic
  • 9:15 8-Ball
  • 9:30 Dragonwood Book Club
  • 11:30 Strength Training
  • 12:00 Chess
  • 12:00 Tech Time
  • 12:15 Movie & Popcorn
  • 12:30 Sheepshead