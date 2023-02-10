DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 109:00 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:15 8-Ball9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:00 Tech Time12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 SheepsheadFebruary 139:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jazzy Jems1:00 EuchreFebruary 149:00 Fitness Room9:00 Reflexology9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Valentine’s Lunch12:15 Valentine BingoFebruary 159:00 Fitness Room9:00 Tax Assistance9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageFebruary 169:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:00 Internet Safety Presentation10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead2:30 Jeffery Hollander Concert3:00 Caregiver SupportFebruary 179:00 Fitness Room9:15 8-Ball11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Biden to visit LIUNA Training Center in DeForest DeForest public art initiative set to bring dragon statues to village this summer Village of DeForest launches business retention and expansion program Realtor.com names DeForest among the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!