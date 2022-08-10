DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 128:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:30 Dragonwood Book Club12:00 Tech Help by Erin12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessAugust 159:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jewelry Making1:00 EuchreAugust 169:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:15 Dementia Presentation12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Red Cross Blood Drive8:30 Strength Training for WomenAugust 179:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageAugust 189:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Caregiver Support GroupAugust 198:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man charged with OWI-6 after Madison police respond to report of gunshot fired at vehicle DeForest staff proposing athletic field rental fee increases for 2023 seasons DeForest Village Board approves annexation of nearly 124 acres from town of Vienna Poynette woman faces federal charges for handgun straw purchase Young Norskies' girls tennis team expect to be strong in singles; doubles lineup in flux Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin