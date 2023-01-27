DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 27, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 279:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 SheepsheadJanuary 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreJanuary 319:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi GongFebruary 19:00 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageFebruary 29:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver SupportFebruary 39:00 Fitness Room9:15 8-Ball11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system DeForest man arrested on multiple child pornography charges DeForest doctor identifies natural path to immunity Guardian of DeForest history remembered in passing Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!