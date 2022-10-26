DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 26, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 289:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CaféOct. 319:15 Billiards10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Halloween Party12:00 Stepping on Class12:15 Halloween Bingo1:00 EuchreNov. 19:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha12:00 Creative Coloring12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Hand & FootNov. 29:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 Pool12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageNov. 39:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/ Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 John E on Piano12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver Group3:00 Singles over 70Nov. 49:15 Pool12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Game of the Week: DeForest travels to Sun Prairie East for Level Two playoff clash Football: DeForest crushes Sun Prairie West in Level One of the playoffs Update: Madison man killed in officer shooting in Windsor, deputy identified Educational "fiscal cliffs" decades in the making Cross country: Oberg, Bussiere headed to state Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin