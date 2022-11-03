DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 3, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 49:15 Pool12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessNovember 79:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool12:00 Stepping On12:15 Ireland-A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle1:00 EuchreNovember 89:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels/Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha11:30 Card Recycling12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge/Hand & Foot2:00 RummikubNovember 99:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 Pool12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageNovember 109:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver Group3:00 Singles over 70November 119:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Veteran’s Day Lunch & Program12:00 Tech Time12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Madison man killed in officer shooting in Windsor, deputy identified Cross country: DeForest's Oberg, Bussiere race at state Girls swimming: Flowers leads Norskies to third place at conference meet Football: Norskies' season ends in Level 2 playoff loss to Sun Prairie East Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin