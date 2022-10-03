DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 79:15 Billiards9:30 Senior Wellness & Resource Fair11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessOct. 109:15 dvd Walking9:15 Billiards10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:15 Bridge Presentation1:00 EuchreOct. 119:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels/Billiards9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge1:00 Hand & Foot2:00 RummikubOct. 129:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Billiards10:00 Computer Assistance10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageOct 139:15 Java Jewels/Billiards9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Singles over 70Oct. 149:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Billiards9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:00 “Tailgate” Party11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Study ranks DeForest among best suburbs nationwide DeForest Area School Board hears first proposal for nature-based head start program Volleyball: Norskies fall to Waunakee Veterans Memorial Park welcomes community partnership, grant funds Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin