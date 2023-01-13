DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 13, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 139:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Billiards9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:00 Tech Time12:30 SheepsheadJanuary 169:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreJanuary 179:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Creative Coloring12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi GongJanuary 189:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Dementia Friendly Meeting1:00 CribbageJanuary 199:00 Outside Walking9:15 Billiards9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Unique Instrument’s by Elaine12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver SupportJanuary 209:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest parent and consultant leads diversity, equity and inclusion workshop for school board DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog DeForest School Superintendent gives annual review to Windsor Board Cricket farm in DeForest home to over two million insects Boys basketball: Norskies hold off Portage to snap two-game losing streak Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!