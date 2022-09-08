DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 8, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 99:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Book Club11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessSeptember 129:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreSeptember 139:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels/Pool10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:15 Bob Gugel12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge1:00 Hand & FootSeptember 149:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Pool10:00 Computer Assistance10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageSeptember 159:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 SheepsheadSeptember 169:00 Outside Walking9:15 Pool11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Oberg wins Norski Invite, DeForest boys take first as a team Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements Yahara Elementary principal adds Safety Coordinator to district role 13th annual Yahara Riverfest in DeForest is Sept. 10 Football: Norskies drop to 0-3 after close loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin