DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar
February 179:00 Fitness Room9:15 8-Ball11:30 Strength Training12:00 ChessFebruary 209:00 Fitness Room9:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates12:15 Movie & Popcorn1:00 EuchreFebruary 219:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Mardi Gras Lunch12:00 Creative Coloring12:00 Yoga Tuesday12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi GongFebruary 229:00 Fitness Room9:00 Tax Assistance9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Water Color Painting Group1:00 CribbageFebruary 239:00 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday9:30 Case Management- Windsor10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:30 Family Game DayFebruary 249:00 Fitness Room9:15 8-Ball11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead