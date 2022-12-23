Wednesday, December 28, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Bring your grandkids and make an ordinary day off from school extra special with a fun intergenerational experience! Kids, families and Senior Center participants come together to make new friends playing games and enjoying snacks in our Community Room. School age kids are welcome with parent or care provider. Seniors— this is a great chance to play games with kids of our community!
December 28, 1:30-3:45 p.m.
Bring your own game or play ours!
Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Silly photo opportunity
All school age attendees will have a chance to win prizes!
Winter Craft Making-sponsored by the LibraryCreate a small, cheerful winter scene using bits of paper and tissue paper. This craft is easy to do! All supplies provided. Tuesday, December 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Movie and PopcornTuesday, December 27 at 12:15 p.m.
“A Wedding for Christmas” Haley is a wedding planner in a big city. When her sister asks her to plan her wedding, Haley returns to her childhood town and reunites with an old flame. 1 hour 28 minutes 2018
Birthday Lunch!Thursday, December 29th—Birthday Lunch followed by BINGO at 12:15 p.m. Join the December birthdays to celebrate! Plus, ring in the New Year-bring in a bell if you have one to ring! Continue the fun with BINGO from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.