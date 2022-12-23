Family Game Day

Wednesday, December 28, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Bring your grandkids and make an ordinary day off from school extra special with a fun intergenerational experience! Kids, families and Senior Center participants come together to make new friends playing games and enjoying snacks in our Community Room. School age kids are welcome with parent or care provider. Seniors— this is a great chance to play games with kids of our community!