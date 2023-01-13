Interested in sharing your knitting, sewing or crocheting skills with people in need in Dane County? Please consider attending the monthly meeting on the third Monday held by the RSVP Helping Hands group on Monday, January 16, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Center to learn more.
Helping Hands volunteers have a tradition of helping people in Dane County by making homemade items that are distributed to people in need. The group uses yarn and fabric donated to the Center and to Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to make mittens, hats, scarves, tote bags, walker bags and other items requested by local nonprofit organizations to provide comfort to those in need.
For more information about Helping Hands, please contact Kate Seal, RSVP Group Projects Coordinator at kseal@rsvpdane.org or call (608) 310-7280.
Elaine Jaeke sharing her Unique Instruments
Elaine has been collecting instruments since she and her husband moved to Windsor in 1985. Before that, she basically only played piano and organ, although she knew a little guitar and recorder, and played French horn in high school.
For this program, she is bringing instruments that you blow, including recorders (7 sizes), krumhorns (4 sizes), various flutes (Renaissance, Baroque, Irish, Native American and others) ocarinas (single, double and triple), a cornettino, a venova, a quena and a couple of others. Elaine was over 40 when she began collecting and learning to play these instruments. Make sure to join Elaine on Thursday, January 19 at 12:15 p.m. to hear some sounds you may not have heard before and instruments that are not the norm.