Annual Jeffery Hollander Concert “I’ll be Home for Christmas”

The ever-popular Jeffery Hollander is back for his annual performance here at the Center. This year is extra special: Hal Miller and Jefferey’s son, Jamie, will be playing with Jeff. Hal will play bass and Jamie violin. Hal and Jeff have played together a long time. Hal has taught music at Milwaukee Area Technical College for many years. Jeff’s son Jamie moved here 2 years ago, living in the DeForest area with his wife and little girl. He works remotely for Google. After 11 years of not playing he picked up the violin again! This will be his first public performance with his dad in over 15 years. Join us Thursday, December 15th, 1:00 p.m. Stay for cookies and punch.