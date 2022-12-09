Annual Jeffery Hollander Concert “I’ll be Home for Christmas”
The ever-popular Jeffery Hollander is back for his annual performance here at the Center. This year is extra special: Hal Miller and Jefferey’s son, Jamie, will be playing with Jeff. Hal will play bass and Jamie violin. Hal and Jeff have played together a long time. Hal has taught music at Milwaukee Area Technical College for many years. Jeff’s son Jamie moved here 2 years ago, living in the DeForest area with his wife and little girl. He works remotely for Google. After 11 years of not playing he picked up the violin again! This will be his first public performance with his dad in over 15 years. Join us Thursday, December 15th, 1:00 p.m. Stay for cookies and punch.
Caregiver Support GroupDecember 15th at 3pm!
Memory CaféFriday, December 16th at 1p.m. As always, if you need caregiver support or have questions about anything, call or stop in.
Jewelry Matters!Meet Art Fish, Owner of Prairie Jewelers, a long-established Jewelry Store of Over 100 Years. His talk includes a discussion about Blue Gems or Winter Blues, December Birthstones of Blue Topaz, Tanzanite & Turquoise. “There are very few purchases in life that can be described as important, urgent, scary, caring, loving and forever,” said Art who has worked in the jewelry business for 30 years. “Choosing a piece of jewelry can be intimating, especially when you’re making lifetime purchases. You want to get it right.” The store was recently recognized as the “Best Jewelry Store’ in the 2022 “Best of Sun Prairie Readers’ awards held annually by the Star newspaper. “Customers tell us they appreciate being able to browse at their own pace here,” said Fish. “In a non-commission store like ours, we make it stress-free.” Art will be available for a Q & A after the presentation and to clean audience members’ jewelry as time allows. Tuesday, December 13 at 12:15 p.m.