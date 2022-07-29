Alzheimer’s Support GroupsThese support groups are designed to provide a safe place to learn, offer and receive helpful tips and meet others coping with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. The meetings typically take place monthly and are always free. There are support groups for: persons living with mild cognitive impairment; general family caregivers; family caregivers of a loved one with dementia living at a facility; family caregivers of a loved one with dementia in the early stages; family care-givers of a loved one with frontotemporal degeneration; and a support group for grief and bereavement. To register or to get more information about a specific group, contact the 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org. All support groups are virtual at this time.
Finger Nail & Foot CareNo more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment. Call the Center to make your appointment.
What is MY MEAL MY WAY?On Wednesdays, the DeForest Family Restaurant hosts the nutrition meal program. Come to the restaurant for breakfast or lunch between the hours of 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Choose a meal from the special menu provided and enjoy. Just like at the Center, this is a Dane County funded Senior Nutrition program. Meaning, the suggested donation is only $4.00 per person for seniors 60 + years. We hope to see you there! No reservation needed.