DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Events for the Week of August 29-September 3
Computer Assistance
Do you want to learn how to do more on your computer? On the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 10:00 until 12:00, we have a volunteer available willing to help.
Bob Gugel on keyboard
Remember Lake Windsor Country Club in the 1970’s and 80’s? Friday and Saturday night music was played by Gugel and Bisbee in the lower level? We will bring the past to the present! Bob Gugel will be at the Center on Tuesday, September 13 at 12:15 p.m. performing on his keyboard. Bob started playing professionally at age 14. He was performed for 18 ½ years at Lake Windsor, performed at The Fireside, played in a couple of bands and was very involved in the music scene in the Madison area for many years.
Paper Products Bingo
Join us for paper product Bingo! Please bring two prizes, such as paper towels, Kleenex, post it notes, napkins, etc. You will be going home with some useful items. Paper Product Bingo will be on Thursday, September 8 at 12:15 p.m. Hope you can make it.
Designing Recycled Cards
We welcome individuals to join this group of Card Recycling. You can purchasegreeting cards at the Center for a suggested donation and they are very popular! New cards are made by cutting off the front of donated used cards. The cut card is glued onto new card stock with colored paper sometimes as a background and the verse is glued on colored paper on the inside of the card. The only skill you need is to be able to do neat work! The Card Recycling group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, 11:30 p.m. Hope you can join this group!
Chess
Think about coming and playing a few games of Chess every Friday afternoon at1:00 p.m. You would be welcomed for some friendly competition. We haveenough chess boards, however if you have a favorite board, bring it along.
Euchre
Calling all Euchre players to join in the fun at our Center every Monday at1:00 p.m. Please arrive by 12:50 p.m. in order to have time for registration.
