Join Amy Wurf, CLVT, Education and Vision Services Director on Tuesday, December 6 at 12:15 p.m. to hear about typical changes in vision that occur as we age, changes due to common eye diseases, and learn ways to enhance the vision that remains. In addition, learn how the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired promotes the dignity and empowerment of the people of Wisconsin who live with vision loss through advocacy, education, and vision services.
Holiday Hallway Sale
The ever-popular Holiday Hallway sale offering great gifts, decorations, home goods and more will be at the Center from December 2nd—8th. We welcome donations for the sale of new and gently used gifts and decorations. All proceeds benefit the Center. The sale is open 9-4 daily.
Santa and Cinnamon Rolls
Santa and friends are visiting the Center on Saturday, December 3 from 8:00-10:00 a.m.! This is a community wide event sponsored by Settler’s Bank, supported by National Honor Society and LINK-ages Committee. Let the little ones share their wishes with Santa, enjoy cinnamon rolls and caroling, too! Join this family event spreading holiday cheer. Exciting opportunities are offered all day throughout DeForest and Windsor celebrating Winterfest.
What is “Access to Independence”?
Access to Independence, Inc. is a non-profit, Independent Living Center that provides resources, services, and advocacy to people of all ages with all types of disabilities in Dane, Columbia, Green, and Dodge counties. As an agency, they help people develop the tools and skills to make informed choice for themselves and work to empower people with disabilities to make informed choices for themselves, and work to increase the choices available to people with disabilities. Some of their services include: independent living skills training, assistive technology demonstration and loans, advocacy, information and referral services, and peer support. Join us on Monday, December 5 at 12:15 p.m. to learn more and ask questions you may have.
Movie and Popcorn
Christmas Wedding Runaway
Friday, December 9 at 12:15 p.m.
A runaway bride does some soul-searching when she’s snowed in at her grandma’s cabin. With an old flame and her whole family at Christmas, everyone must put aside their differences to experience the true joy of the season. 1 hour 25 minutes 2019