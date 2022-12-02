Vision Changes as We Age

Join Amy Wurf, CLVT, Education and Vision Services Director on Tuesday, December 6 at 12:15 p.m. to hear about typical changes in vision that occur as we age, changes due to common eye diseases, and learn ways to enhance the vision that remains. In addition, learn how the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired promotes the dignity and empowerment of the people of Wisconsin who live with vision loss through advocacy, education, and vision services.