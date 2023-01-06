Lunch with the Case Managers
Monday, January 9 —Chat with Natalie and Stephanie while enjoying lunch
Lunch with the Case Managers
Monday, January 9 —Chat with Natalie and Stephanie while enjoying lunch
Prize Lunch followed by SNOW BINGO
Thursday, January 12 —at 12:15 p.m. Every Lunch Bunch participant will be entered into a raffle to win a prize!! Stay for an hour or so after to win MORE prizes during BINGO!
Rummikub
It’s easy to learn and fast moving. The “board” changes all the time as players adjust the tiles on the table. Players take turns placing numbered tiles in runs and groups. The Joker tiles add to the fun; they can be any color or number. The object is to be the first to play every tile on your rack. Rummikub will meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2:00 p.m.
Learn to how to use your eBook
Is that nice eReader or tablet your kids gave you for your Christmas still in the box because you are afraid to use it? Did you know that the public library offers free downloadable eBooks? Learn to use the library’s free eBook service, Wisconsin’s Digital Library, at a personalized training. We’ll cover everything from setting up and registering your new device, to searching the eBook collection and downloading free books to your eReader or tablet. The one-on-one sessions, will be conducted by helpful (and very patient!) staff from Dane County Library Service. Interested? Contact Mary Driscoll at driscoll@dcls.info or 266-4419.
Movie and Popcorn
“The 355” Monday, January 9 at 12:15 p.m.
A team of international women secret agents join forces to retrieve a stolen superweapon. Starring Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. 2 hours 2022
Tech Help—by appointment
Friday, January 13, 2022
Need help with your tablet, smartphone, or something on the computer? Sign up for a 1-on-1 session covering a technology issue of your choice. Erin from the library will be here from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Call the library at 608-846-5482 to reserve your spot. Note: These sessions are not professional technical support meant to diagnose or repair broken equipment.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.