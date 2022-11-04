Identity Theft

Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. This has and will continue to be an issue for everyone in our community! The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. Michael Domke, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will present on Tuesday, November 15th at 12:15 p.m. the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it—including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to recover from Identity Theft.