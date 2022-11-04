Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. This has and will continue to be an issue for everyone in our community! The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. Michael Domke, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will present on Tuesday, November 15th at 12:15 p.m. the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it—including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to recover from Identity Theft.
You will have a chance to win a door prize for attending! We hope to see you there.
Presentation: Ireland—A Colorful Tour of the Emerald IsleMonday, November 7 at 12:15 p.m., Joe Fahey will share his experiences traveling in Ireland, the Emerald Isle. This fun and informative pictorial presentation will discuss some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Make sure to attend to hear his story with beautiful pictures.
Dragonwood Book Club “The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie BenjaminFriday, November 11 at 9:30 On the afternoon of January 12, 1888—a day that had dawned surprisingly warm—a snowstorm known as the “Children’s Blizzard” hit the Great Plains right as school was letting out. Children were the hardest hit; the schoolchildren in the one room prairie schoolhouses, and the teachers—children themselves, barely out of the schoolroom—who had to make life and death decisions in an instant. Should they let their pupils make a run for it, hoping they’d make it home in time? Or keep them there and risk freezing to death in poorly insulated dwellings without enough fuel, hoping for eventual rescue? Based on actual oral histories of survivors, this gripping novel follows the stories of Raina and Gerda Olsen, two sisters, both schoolteachers. It’s also the story of Anette Pedersen, a servant girl whose miraculous survival serves as a turning point in her life and touches the heart of Gavin Woodson, a newspaperman seeking redemption. All are welcome to join our bookclub.
Veteran’s Day LunchOn Friday, November 11 following the 10:00 a.m. Veteran’s Day Assembly at the DeForest High School, we invite all veterans to join us for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at The Center. It will be a time for socializing, reminiscing and honoring the many contributions veterans have made for our country. Please reserve your meal by Wednesday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. Following lunch this year we will have local veterans from the American Legion, Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell Post 348 briefly speak about their experiences while in uniform. This special program will focus our thoughts on all veterans, (past, present, and future) who serve and sacrifice for our freedoms. Please join us at the Center and learn a little about some of the veterans in your community