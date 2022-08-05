Did you know that your feet have over 7200 nerve endings that correlate to all of the organs and systems in your body? Did you know that by stimulating these nerve endings you can help to increase blood flow and oxygen to the organs and systems of your body? Did you know that this increased circulation can help to boost your body’s immune system and natural healing abilities? Did you also know that foot reflexology can help you sleep better, reduce pain, aid digestion, increase energy and help with nephropathy? These are just a few of the ways in which reflexology can benefit you.
Traci is excited to be of service to the Community by providing Foot Reflexology here at the Center. Starting in June this service will be available the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. The cost is $60.00 for 60 minutes (a full session) or $30.00 for 30 minutes (just the basics). You can schedule your appointment by emailing Traci.InnerLight@gmail.com or by phone at 608-225-1456 and looking forward to meeting you!
Tech Help -Friday, August 12 by appointment
Need help with your tablet, smartphone, or something on the computer? Signup for a one-on-one session covering a technology issue of your choice. Erin from the library will be at the Center from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Call the library at 608-846-5482 to reserve your spot, or see about alternative times. Note: These sessions are not professional technical support meant to diagnose or repair broken or nonfunctioning equipment.
Computer Assistance is now available on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from
10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Massage Therapy Sessions
Treat yourself and your body to some nurturing touch. Massage is a wonderful tool for overall wellness. Natural pain relief, stress reduction, restorative relaxation, and increased well-being, are just a few of massage’s possible benefits. Appointments will be available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance. To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed bodywork sessions are an option. Services will be provided by Laura DiJulius, WI Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist of Soul Alchemy LLC. Laura has a private practice on the near east side of Madison and has been practicing massage therapy since 2008 and healing arts since 2001. Her passion is to listen closely to the body, and provide nurturing touch which honors each individual’s needs.
Medical Equipment We have a loan closet with equipment to borrow at no cost!! Anyone can call the Center and the Welcome Desk will assist you in finding what you need. You will be asked to sign an Adaptive Equipment Use Agreement and can borrow items as long as needed.