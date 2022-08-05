Foot Reflexology

Did you know that your feet have over 7200 nerve endings that correlate to all of the organs and systems in your body? Did you know that by stimulating these nerve endings you can help to increase blood flow and oxygen to the organs and systems of your body? Did you know that this increased circulation can help to boost your body’s immune system and natural healing abilities? Did you also know that foot reflexology can help you sleep better, reduce pain, aid digestion, increase energy and help with nephropathy? These are just a few of the ways in which reflexology can benefit you.