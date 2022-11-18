DeForest Area Community and Senior Center events DeForest Area Community and Senior Center events jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, November 22—Lunch with the Case ManagersChat with Natalie and Stephanie while enjoying a delicious lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and pie for dessert.Presentation: Introduction to Google Drive Tuesday, November 22, 2022 10:00Get an overview of Google Drive, and learn the basics of how to use this cloud storageservice, including creating documents, uploading files, and sharing documents.Singles over 70Singles over 70 are encouraged to visit and enjoy fun and interesting conversation every Thursday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. New friends are always welcome.Hand and FootHand and Foot is a game similar to Canasta. The hand which is played first, and the footwhich is played when the hand has been used up. The object of this game is to be the first person to discard all of your cards. If you are new to this game, you are welcome tocome and learn. Please join us every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.Java JewelsHave coffee & conversation at the Center every Tuesday & Thursday morning from 9:15-10:45 a.m. You will always learn something new and will have many laughs with this group! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Montana Elk Hunt/The Bull 2016 DeForest high school grad now producing award-winning nature-themed show for kids Boys basketball: New coach looks to keep Norskies among Badger East's best DeForest's Derlein signs letter of intent to play basketball at UW-Parkside DeForest's Hausser makes Horizon League All-Freshman Team for baseball Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin