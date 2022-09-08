How many of you went to Lake Windsor Country Club in the 1970’s and 80’s on Friday and Saturday nights while listening to music played by Gugel and Bisbee in the lower level? We will bring the past to the present as Bob Gugel will be at the Center on Tuesday, September 13 at 12:15 p.m. performing music on his keyboard. Bob started playing professionally at age 14. He was a performer for 18 ½ years at Lake Windsor, has performed at The Fireside, played in a couple of bands and was very involved in the music scene in the Madison area for many years.
Hand and Foot
Hand and Foot is a game similar to Canasta. The hand which is played first, and the foot which is played when the hand has been used up. The object of this game is to be the first person to discard all of your cards. If you are new to this game, you are welcome to come and learn. Please join us every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.
Bridge Card Group
Meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month at 1:00 p.m., please call Kathy Zweifel at 608-846-4371 to make sure there is an even number of players for that day. New people are always welcome. We hope you join us!
Massage Therapy Sessions
Treat yourself and your body to some nurturing touch. Natural pain relief, stress reduction, restorative relaxation, and increased well-being, are just a few of massage’s possible benefits.
Appointments will be available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance. To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed bodywork sessions are an option.