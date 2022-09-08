Bob Gugel on Keyboard

How many of you went to Lake Windsor Country Club in the 1970’s and 80’s on Friday and Saturday nights while listening to music played by Gugel and Bisbee in the lower level? We will bring the past to the present as Bob Gugel will be at the Center on Tuesday, September 13 at 12:15 p.m. performing music on his keyboard. Bob started playing professionally at age 14. He was a performer for 18 ½ years at Lake Windsor, has performed at The Fireside, played in a couple of bands and was very involved in the music scene in the Madison area for many years.