The next series for Strength Training for Women starts Wednesday, November 2 and Friday, November 4 at 11:30 a.m. Classes run through the week of December 14/16. The teacher, Stephanie Pertzborn is a fabulous motivator! Please pre-register with Sue. Each 6-week class is $30.00.
Halloween PartyOn Monday, October 31 get into the Halloween spirit and come dressed in a costume to eat lunch, you could win a prize! Transportation is available for those who qualify by calling the Center. Please reserve your meal 24 hours in advance. Treat bags are being supplied by Brookdale Memory Care from Sun Prairie. Make sure to stay and play Black and Orange bingo starting at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring 2 items that have the color Black or Orange in them. We hope you will join us.
Foot Care just a little pamperingYour feet will thank you for the relaxing foot bath and rub. No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays and now the 2nd Friday of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment.
Welcome to Medicare Seminar— FREE & In PersonSponsored by Area Agency on Aging of Dane County’s Elder Benefit Specialist Program. If you are turning age 64 this year, this seminar can help you understand your Medicare options! You’ll receive accurate and detailed information from unbiased experts in benefit programs. November 12, 2022, 9-11:30 a.m. This seminar is held at the McFarland Senior Outreach located at 5915 Milwaukee St, McFarland, WI. Please Email aaa@countyofdane.com to register by 11/4/2022.
Caregiver Support Group meets on November 3rd & 10th at 3pm. No reservation needed. All are welcome. For more information, contact Natalie at the Center.
“Songs of the Season”Join us at the Center on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. You will hear tunes of Thanks and Thanksgiving, including “For the Beauty of the Earth” and others. John Englesby will be playing on the grand piano. Singing along is encouraged!
Movie and PopcornFriday, November 4 at 12:15 p.m. Enjoy the movie “No Time to Die 007” Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But when old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA asks for help, he finds himself facing off against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. 2021 2 hours 43 minutes 2021
Autumn themed BingoPlease bring 2 items that have Fall colors in them to add to the prize table. Join us for Prize Lunch at 11:30 and then stay for bingo. Make sure to reserve your meal the previous day by 12:00 p.m. We hope you will join us.