DeForest Area Community and Senior Center events

Advanced Directives by Agrace
Join us on Tuesday, October 18, at 12:15 for an Advanced Care Planning presentation. Deanna from Agrace will be discussing: (1) How to complete Advanced Directives (paperwork included)(2) Types of health care advanced directives (living will, will, and the differences) (3) Tips on deciding on who should be your health care agent

Singles over 70
This is your opportunity to visit with other single individuals over 70. Join in the fun and interesting conversation every Thursday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be offered.

Take a Stepping On Workshop!
Stepping On can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you can keep doing the things you love to do. In just seven weeks, you'll learn:
To identify and remove or avoid fall hazards in your home and outside
How vision, hearing, medication, and footwear affect your risk of falling
Strength and balance exercise you can adapt to your individual level
To get back on your feet the right way if you do fall.
Cost: $35 for workshop series (includes healthy snack and handouts) To register, please call the Center at 608-846-9469 Mondays, October 17-November 28 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Medicare Open Enrollment
From October 15-December 7, those enrolled in Medicare can make plan changes. Speak with Natalie or Stephanie at the Community Center to learn more.