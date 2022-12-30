The 2023 new year brings the next 8-week session which will continue to meet on Wednesday and Fridays. The class begins the week of January 4th and goes through February 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. This is a strength training program that includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, (usually start with 5-8 pounds) and water. Please pre-register with your payment of $50.00 for one class/week and $100.00 for both classes/week at the Center.
Foot Reflexology
Appointments are available the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. The costs are $60.00 for 60 minutes (full session) or $30.00 for 30 minutes (just the basics). You can schedule your appointment with Traci by calling 608-225-1456 or emailing Traci.innerLight@gmail.com
Massage Therapy Sessions
Appointments are available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance. To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed sessions are an option.
Yoga with Martha
A new 2023 8-week session will start on Tuesday, January 3 and on Thursday, February 5 and continue until February 21 and 23 at 9:15 a.m. This class includes gentle stretches, breathing, relaxation, gentle strength building, pre-yoga exercises and simple movements to increase range of motion of the major joints. Please bring a yoga mat, water bottle and a towel to class. Pre-register for this 8-week class for $50 for one class/week and $100.00 for both classes/week at the Center.