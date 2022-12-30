Strength Training for Women

The 2023 new year brings the next 8-week session which will continue to meet on Wednesday and Fridays. The class begins the week of January 4th and goes through February 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. This is a strength training program that includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, (usually start with 5-8 pounds) and water. Please pre-register with your payment of $50.00 for one class/week and $100.00 for both classes/week at the Center.