Football season is here so put on your favorite team colors and come to our Tailgate Party Lunch on Friday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. Show your spirit for the Badger Red, the Packer Green & Gold, or your favorite team this year! Make sure to come early to play the bean bag toss game, a popular tailgating activity and a chance to win a prize.
Yoga with Martha
Yoga with Martha! Classes for the 10-week series have started, but you can still join and pay for the remaining sessions. They meet on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9:15. Call Sue now to join in.
Presentation by Glenna Shannahan, Owner of the Bridge Club of Madison
October 10, 12:15
Whether you know nothing about playing bridge or you’re a long-time player, you’ll be intrigued when you hear Glenna Shannahan, share her amazing experiences and journeys centered around this popular game. A well-known national and international bridge player and teacher, she has played with some of the best players in the world. Her achievements in the world of bridge are many. For example, you need 500 points to become a master bridge player which typically about takes three to 10 years to accomplish. Glenna has 7,000 points and is the only master teacher in Wisconsin and one of just three in the Midwest.
Dragonwood Book Club
“Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez
Friday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m.
Antonia Vega, the immigrant writer at the center Afterlife, has had the rug pulled out from under her. She has just retired from the college where she taught English when her beloved husband, Sam, suddenly dies. And then more jolts: her bighearted but unstable sister disappears, and Antonia returns home one evening to find a pregnant, undocumented teenager on her doorstep. Antonia has always sought direction in the literature she loves—lines from her favorite authors play in her head like a soundtrack—but now she finds that the world demands more of her than words. Join Erin and the rest of the Book Club to discuss this interesting story.
Tech Help
Friday, October 14, 2022 by appointment
Need help with your tablet, smartphone, or something on the computer? Signup for a 1-on-1 session covering a technology issue of your choice. Erin from the library will be here from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Call the library at 608-846-5482 to reserve your spot. Note: These sessions are not professional technical support meant to diagnose or repair broken equipment.