A physical therapist (Queen Latifah) dreams of becoming a trainer for the New York Knicks. 1 hour 40 minutes 2010
“The Art of Tidying Up” Presented by Trista Michels
Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Join Trista, a certified professional organizer in Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method, for a lesson on how to turn your home from a place of clutter and stress to one of joy and ease. We will discuss the basics of the KonMari Method, which include tidying by category rather than room, and choosing the items that stay in the home based on feelings of joy and intention rather than guilt or fear. By the end of the process, the goal is to live in a home surrounded by items that only bring you happiness, and releasing items that have outlived their purpose with gratitude. After learning about KonMari, you may find that the lessons learned can also find their way into other areas of your life as well.
Case Management Off Site Office hours
When: 4th Thursday at 9:30-11:00 a.m.
Where: DMB Windsor Neighborhood Center, 4428 Windsor Road, Windsor
Water Color Painting Group
Do you like to paint with watercolors? A new group is starting to meet at the Center to work on their own watercolor painting projects. It will give you a specific time to work on your project, visit and share ideas. This group will meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Birthday Lunch followed by BINGO
Thursday, January 26 — Celebrate the January birthdays! Continue the fun with BINGO from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.