Appointments are available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance.
To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed sessions are an option.
Finger Nail & Foot Care
Your feet will thank you for the relaxing foot bath and rub. No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays and the 2nd Friday of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment.
AARP Tax Aide Program
Tax appointments are Wednesdays beginning February 8 through April 5 for older adults and low-income individuals. You will be screened for eligibility for tax preparation before appointments can be made. Paperwork can be picked up during regular business hours at the Center. Completed paperwork is to be brought to your scheduled tax appointment. Call the Center to make an appointment.