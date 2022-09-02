DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 2, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 2Parmesan TilapiaBaked PotatoCarrotsMulti Grain BreadFresh Fruit SaladPuddingMO: Red Beans/RiceSept. 5 — Monday ClosedSept. 6Scalloped PotatoesHamStewed TomatoesApplesauceRye BreadCookieMO: Veggie PattySept. 7DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Egg SaladCroissantSpinach & Romaine SaladDressingFruit MedleyCakeMO: Egg SaladSept. 8PRIZE LUNCH & BINGOTaco SaladTropical FruitApple SlicesMO: No Meat, Add BeansSept. 9Pot RoastParsley PotatoesGreen BeansWheat Dinner RollFruited CrispMO: Veggie Patty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest P&Z approves Final Development Plan for Heritage Gardens at Erickson Farms Football: Missing Keyes, Norskies blanked by Kimberly Rep. Penterman sits in on DeForest School Board meeting, answers questions Village of DeForest to amend ordinance on property management violations, increase fines Faced with funding cuts, school district administrators reach out to parents Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin