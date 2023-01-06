DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 6, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 6Chili w/ BeansLettuce SaladDressingCorn MuffinPeachesYogurtMO: No Meat SoupSO: Chicken Caesar SaladJanuary 9LUNCH WITH THE CASE MANAGERSStuffed Green PeppersMashed PotatoesWheat BreadPineappleCakeMO: Rice/BeansJanuary 10BBQ Chicken BreastPotato WedgesBroccoliPineappleSourdough BreadBrownieMO: Veggie ChickenJanuary 11DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Pork Loin/GravyCubed PotatoesSquashWheat RollSliced ApplesMO: Veggie LasagnaJanuary 12PRIZE LUNCH & BINGOHamScallop PotatoesBaked BeansWheat BreadStrawberriesCakeMO: Veggie PattyJanuary 13Chicken Stuffing CasseroleMixed VeggiesWheat RollCranberriesFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie LasagnaSO: Chef’s Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog Cricket farm in DeForest home to over two million insects Vienna lawsuit challenges 123-acre annexation into DeForest Game of the week: Norskies, Waunakee renew girls' basketball rivalry Girls basketball: Norskies cruise past Lakeside Lutheran Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!