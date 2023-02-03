DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 3, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 6Chicken Salad CroissantThree Bean SaladLettuce SaladDressingFruited ApplesauceCookieMO: Cheese SandwichFebruary 7Swedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesMixed VeggiesWheat BreadPearsSherbetMO: Veggie BurgerFebruary 8DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Turkey/Cheddar onWheat BreadColeslawLettuce Leaf/TomatoApple JuiceFruited CrispMO: Cheese SandwichFebruary 9Prize Lunch & BingoBoneless ChickenCacciatore/PastaGarlic BreadCarrotsApplesaucePuddingMO: Pasta/BeansFebruary 10LUNCH WITH CASE MANAGERSBeef and Bean StewBiscuitSpinach/Tomato SaladDressingBananaCookieMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chicken Caesar Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond Disc golf course proposals become social media lighting rods, formal feedback sought Feb. 7 and 13 Village of Windsor selects new company to manage Windsor Crossing, Prairie Creek conservancies Track and field: Szepieniec signs to compete for UW-Milwaukee Sun Prairie jeweler presents 'All About Jewelry' at DeForest Library Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin