DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Dec 16, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 16BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFruit MedleyDessertMO: Veggie SausageSO: Garden SaladDecember 19Sloppy Joe on BunPotato WedgesColeslawOrange JuiceBrownieMO: Cheese SandwichDecember 20LUNCH WITH THE CASE MANAGERSSouthwest Chicken CasserolePeasWheat RollMandarin OrangesIce CreamMO: Beans and RiceDecember 21Ham & Swiss SandwichOn Wheat BreadSpinach SaladTomato WedgePeachesPieMO: Cheese SandwichDecember 22Holiday DinnerStuffed Chicken BreastGarlic Mashed PotatoesGreen Beans/AlmondsWheat RollMixed BerriesHoliday Torte DessertMO: Veggie ChickenDecember 23Center closedDecember 26Center closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Planning ahead: New DeForest comprehensive and redevelopment plans nearing completion DeForest employees to see 6 weeks parental leave Former associate pastor of DeForest church enters 'not guilty' in sex abuse case Boys swimming: Norskies drop home meet to Watertown Girls basketball: Norskies' five-game winning streak snapped in battle of ranked teams Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin