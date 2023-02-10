DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 10LUNCH WITH CASE MANAGERSBeef and Bean StewBiscuitSpinach/Tomato SaladDressingBananaCookieMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chicken Caesar SaladFebruary 13Sloppy JoeWW BunPotato WedgesColeslawOrange JuiceFrozen TreatMO: Veggie BurgerFebruary 14Valentine’s Day LunchLasagnaGreen BeansWheat RollFruit MedleyFrosted BrownieMO: Veggie LasagnaFebruary 15DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Southwest Chicken CasserolePeasWheat RollMandarin OrangesIce CreamMO: Meatless Egg BakeFebruary 16Ham/Swiss onWheat BreadSpinach SaladTomato WedgeDressingPeachesCookieMO: Cheese SandwichFebruary 17Italian Beef/GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsWheat RollPineappleCakeMO: Veggie PattySO: Chef’s Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Biden to visit LIUNA Training Center in DeForest DeForest public art initiative set to bring dragon statues to village this summer Village of DeForest launches business retention and expansion program Realtor.com names DeForest among the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!